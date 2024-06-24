Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $426.35

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $426.35 and last traded at $426.35, with a volume of 45350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $421.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.63 and a 200-day moving average of $390.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Moody’s by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.