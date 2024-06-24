MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $200,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

