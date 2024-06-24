MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.76. 6,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 70,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.5 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
