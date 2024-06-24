Michael Henry Buys 5,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tilly’s Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 44,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.46.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
