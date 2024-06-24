Michael Henry Buys 5,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 44,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tilly’s by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

