MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.50 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $47.14 or 0.00074556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $268.03 million and $10.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,208.79 or 0.99978240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.38126467 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,818,406.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.