Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.