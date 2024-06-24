Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE VAC opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,220,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

