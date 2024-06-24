Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 15.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $160,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

MAR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.66. 1,058,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,526. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

