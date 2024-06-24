Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. 1,325,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,247. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

