Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $577.74. 483,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day moving average of $513.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.