Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

