Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 37,145 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 217.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,975,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 349,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,962. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

