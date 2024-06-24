Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 67,805 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 6.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after buying an additional 2,496,403 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,016,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 899,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,679. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

