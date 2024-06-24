Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.39. 1,331,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

