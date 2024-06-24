Marc Bishop Lafleche Purchases 30,000 Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,589.58).
Ecora Resources Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 76.90 ($0.98) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.12. Ecora Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market cap of £192.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.
Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.
