MANEKI (MANEKI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.87 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANEKI has a market cap of $66.87 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.0074363 USD and is down -10.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $15,639,240.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

