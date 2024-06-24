LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 765,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,673. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

