Loop Capital Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $31.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $28.10 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 947,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

