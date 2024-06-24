Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.44. 5,431,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,154,793. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

