Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.96. 1,136,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

