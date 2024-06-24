Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.92. 626,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,692. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

