Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $2.28 Million in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. ProShares Short High Yield makes up about 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 1.23% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJB. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth $234,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 30.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

