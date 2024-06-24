Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $1.44 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 482.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:PAPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,932 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $986.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

