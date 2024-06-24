Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 457.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $103.62. 899,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

