Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 288.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock worth $199,910. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.6 %

PEG traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.90. 852,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

