Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 77,072 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,613,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,722,172. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

