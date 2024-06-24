Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $70.10 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $70.10 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,689,278 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,671,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00376088 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.