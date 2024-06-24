Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $70.10 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $70.10 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,689,278 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,671,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00376088 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
