Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.47.

Lennar Stock Up 1.5 %

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

