LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.43.

TREE stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $526.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 47.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

