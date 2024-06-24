Lance Jenkins Buys 3,480 Shares of Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Lance Jenkins purchased 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.11 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of A$17,782.80 ($11,776.69).

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Whitefield Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Whitefield Industrials’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

