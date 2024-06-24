Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $14.57 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $695.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 106.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 735,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 379,140 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 233.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 178,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 125,196 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

