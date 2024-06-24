Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $6,777,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 68,765 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

