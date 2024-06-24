Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 492,881 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 581,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

