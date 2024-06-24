Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 15060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

