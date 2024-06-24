Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $69.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.03.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.