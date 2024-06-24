JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $59.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 561,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,676,000 after purchasing an additional 152,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

