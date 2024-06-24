Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.67.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $208.67 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.