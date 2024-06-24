John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.87

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 369,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

