JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JD. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of JD stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 43,175 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in JD.com by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

