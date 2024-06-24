iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.63 on Monday. 673,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,368. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

