iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 141.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $260.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

