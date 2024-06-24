iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,959,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.