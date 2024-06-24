iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

