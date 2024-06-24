iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Price Performance

TSE XMV traded up C$0.53 on Monday, hitting C$41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.56. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$35.61 and a 52-week high of C$42.32.

