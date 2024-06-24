iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (XEU) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on June 28th

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.635 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446. iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$25.00 and a 1-year high of C$31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.25.

