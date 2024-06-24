iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $44,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after acquiring an additional 372,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,770,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,615,000 after purchasing an additional 397,053 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $53.20. 1,951,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

