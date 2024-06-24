iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.69

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $67.34, with a volume of 52206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

