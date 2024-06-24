iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 388,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 139,621 shares.The stock last traded at $24.72 and had previously closed at $24.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 81,835 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.