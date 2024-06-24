iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.12

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 75281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDP. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

