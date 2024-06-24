iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,799 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 472,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,574. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

